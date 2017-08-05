Buy NCERT Textbooks Online 9 August Onwards, Portal To Be Launched Soon

In an attempt to make NCERT textbooks available for all, government is planning for a leap towards launching online portal.

New Delhi:  In an attempt to make NCERT textbooks available for all, government is planning for a leap towards launching online portal. Every plan is made to ensure that parents save huge amount of money for buying the books of private publishers. Not only this, it will also minimize the high delivery charges levied by e-commerce sites, which usually sell NCERT textbooks. According to various sections of the media, NCERT is yet to come out with the final decision and is likely to collaborate with popular platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
 

Soon-to-be considered as a generous move, this will definitely cut down the shortage of the textbooks to a great extent and will ensure that no one buys expensive books. The maximum price of a NCERT textbook is Rs 50 and that of private publishers is as high as Rs 300. Close to 13 crore textbooks are used by students every year which would amount to 3900 crore rupees if purchased from private publishers.

Attempts had always been made to maintain the availability of NCERT textbooks in the market. The government's initiative to stop the practice of following textbooks of private publishers in schools, had got a good response from students and parents. However this nightmarish decision, received the wrath of private publishers.

On 29 July, Madras High Court granted interim stay on the CBSE circular that had made it mandatory for schools to use NCERT textbooks only. "First of all, CBSE has to be blamed for allowing the schools to buy private publishers' books, without even verifying the quality, voluminosity and other contents of the books. Moreover, when the 2014 circular itself enables the CBSE schools to purchase books both from NCERT and private publishers, the present impugned order, without giving details, cannot be passed. In view of that there shall be an order of interim stay as prayed for,' Justice N Kirubakran said.

