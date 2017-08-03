BTEUP Exam Results 2017 Declared, Check At Result.bteupexam.in Board of Technical Education (BTE), Uttar Pradesh has declared results for even semester exams held in May 2017. Results are available online at result.bteupexam.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BTEUP Exam Results 2017 Declared, Check At Result.bteupexam.in New Delhi: Board of Technical Education (BTE), Uttar Pradesh has declared results for even semester exams held in May 2017. Results are available online at result.bteupexam.in. Result related updates are available at bteup.ac.in. The exam was held at different polytechnic institutions in the country. BTEUP result 2017 has been declared for multi point entry and credit system exams as well.

BETUP results for 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters is available online now. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held in May- June 2017 can now check their result. Due to multiple logins, the website may slow down. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying. Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the result or mark statement obtained online.



How to check BTEUP exam result 2017? BTEUP Exam Result 2017 Declared; Check Now

Step 2: Enter the roll number

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Get the result

Step 5: Save a copy of it



The Board has also release notified that the results of the special back paper will be released tomorrow (4 August 2017). Candidates can also opt for revaluation. Application form for revaluation will be available online. The Board will conduct improvement (supplementary) exam, if applicable as per the norms.



About Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP): Established in the year 1958, BTEUP examines and approves the syllabus developed by IRDT, Kanpur and prescribes it for its affiliated institutes. The Board offers courses in 52 disciplines and has been constituted under "U.P. Pravidhic Shiksha Adhiniyam - 1962".



