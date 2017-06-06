Bihar School Examination Board To Give Priority In Scrutiny To Those Who Qualified In Entrance Tests

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today said students who have qualified in engineering and medical entrance examination but have failed in class 12 board examination of the state would be given priority in scrutiny of marks to save their career. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor told reporters that students who have qualified in competitive examinations in engineering, medical or any other ones would get priority in scrutiny in subjects they apply for. "For rest of students too applying for scrutiny of marks in any subject, the rectification process will be completed by June 30 so that they do not lose opportunity to take admission at a higher level," Kishor said."The fee of applying for scrutiny has been lowered from Rs 120 to Rs 70 per subject," he said.Faced with students stir daily over poor results in the class 12 board examination which was declared last week, Kishor said that compartmental exams in all subjects would be completed between July 3 to July 13.Application for appearing in compartmental exam for which a fresh provision of appearing in two subjects has been introduced this time against one earlier could be submitted online in between June 8 to June 14, he said.Bihar witnessed dismal results in class 12 exam this year with only 35 per cent pass percentage.Many instances came to light where a student has fared well in a tough competitive exam like JEE mains but have scored 2-4 marks in Physics, Maths and Chemistry in the state board exam. In reply to a question regarding reports that dismal result was mainly due to evaluation of answer sheet by unqualified teachers, Kishor said the board has laid down rule that class 12 copy has to be checked by a PG degree holder teacher while for class 10 its graduate."If anywhere this has been violated we will take strict action," he added.On Ganesh age controversy, the BSEB Chairman said data base of all candidates from 1986 till 2017 would be prepared and made online."De-duplication software is being developed to catch any examinee re-appearing in exam in a fraudulent manner by fudging documents like age among others," Kishor said.