BSEB Likely To Declare Bihar Board Exam Result In Last Week Of May

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is in the process of evaluating the answer sheets of candidates who appeared for the matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exam.

Updated: May 16, 2017 11:50 IST
New Delhi:  Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is in the process of evaluating the answer sheets of candidates who appeared for the matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exam. The board was aiming to release the result for intermediate by the end of April or beginning of May but the process of evaluation was delayed due to teacher's strike in the state. However, the board is working furtively to release the result before the UG admission season begins. According to sources the evaluation for intermediate answer sheets is over while the evaluation for matriculation answer sheet is still underway.

On contacting the BSEB office, an official informed NDTV that matriculation results won't be out before the end of May or first week of June. Another source claimed that the result for Intermediate students would be out latest by the last week of May. Some online channels have claimed that Bihar Intermediate result will be out by May 25, however, the board has refrained so far from any comment or confirmation. 

As per a news report in a regional newspaper shared by a user on Facebook, in Darbhanga and Saharsa, the evaluation of 8000 matriculation answer sheets for Maithili is still pending. According to the same news report, the scanning of OMR sheets for the first session of matriculation exam and practical exam is also pending. 

Last year, Bihar Board exams were shrouded with multiple controversies. In a shocking revelation, it was discovered that instead of student, experts had written the examination answer sheet for Intermediate Arts topper

