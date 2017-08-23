BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartmental Results Declared @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Now The BSEB Class 10 or Matric compartmental results have been declared on the official website of Bihar board. The results hosting website of Bihar Board, indiaresults.com has updated the results now.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSEB Class 10 Matric compartmental results Declared @ Biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com; Check Now New Delhi: The BSEB Class 10 or Matric compartmental results have been declared on the official website of Bihar board. The results hosting website of Bihar Board, indiaresults.com has updated the results now. BSEB Class 10 or Matric results can be accessed from this website after entering roll code, enter roll number or by entering name. Indiaresults.com links are available on the Bihar Board website, biharboard.ac.in.



According to some reports,



The BSEB conducted compartmental and special exams for the students who were not able to qualify for higher studies after the Matric exam between July 27 to 31 across more than 300 centres in the state.



Bihar Board declared the class 10 or Matric regular results on June 22 this year.

BSEB Matric Class 10 compartmental results 2017: How to check

The students who are searching for Bihar Board Matric or class 10 compartmental exam 2017 results may follow these steps to check the results: BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartmental results Declared @ Biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com; Check Now

Step One: Go to the official website of BSEB, Biharboard.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the indiaresults.com link from the homepage



Step Three: Click on the link "Class 10th (Matric) Compartmental Exam Result 2017" from the next page



Step Four: Enter roll code, enter roll number or enter name



Step Five: Click find results



Step Four: See your results



Bihar board had declared the Matric or class regular March exam results on June 22 this year. Out of the 17,23,911 students appeared in the March class 10 or Matric exam, 8,63,950 or 50.12% candidates qualified for higher studies. More than 8 lakh students failed in the matriculation examination this year.



Click here for more





The BSEB Class 10 or Matric compartmental results have been declared on the official website of Bihar board. The results hosting website of Bihar Board, indiaresults.com has updated the results now. BSEB Class 10 or Matric results can be accessed from this website after entering roll code, enter roll number or by entering name. Indiaresults.com links are available on the Bihar Board website, biharboard.ac.in.According to some reports, the BSEB Class 10 or Matric compartmental results were supposed to be released by today afternoon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the matric or class 10 compartmental exams for those candidates who have failed in the regular examination. The matric compartmental exam was conducted on July this year while the regular exam was held from March 1 to March 8.The BSEB conducted compartmental and special exams for the students who were not able to qualify for higher studies after the Matric exam between July 27 to 31 across more than 300 centres in the state.Bihar Board declared the class 10 or Matric regular results on June 22 this year.The students who are searching for Bihar Board Matric or class 10 compartmental exam 2017 results may follow these steps to check the results:Step One: Go to the official website of BSEB, Biharboard.ac.inStep Two: Click on the indiaresults.com link from the homepageStep Three: Click on the link "Class 10th (Matric) Compartmental Exam Result 2017" from the next pageStep Four: Enter roll code, enter roll number or enter nameStep Five: Click find resultsStep Four: See your resultsBihar board had declared the Matric or class regular March exam results on June 22 this year. Out of the 17,23,911 students appeared in the March class 10 or Matric exam, 8,63,950 or 50.12% candidates qualified for higher studies. More than 8 lakh students failed in the matriculation examination this year.Click here for more Education News