BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartmental Results 2017: How To Check Your Results From Biharboard.ac.in

The BSEB 10th class compartment results will be declared on BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in.
Bihar Board Matric compartment exam was conducted in more than 300 centres in the state.
The students who are searching for class 10 or matric compartmental exam results may follow these steps to check the results:
BSEB Class 10 compartmental results: Steps to check
Step One: Go to the official website of BSEB
Step Two: Click on the Class 10 matric compartmental exam results link
Step Three: Enter your roll number, name, and date of birth and submit
Step Four: See your results
Bihar board had declared the class 10 or matric regular results on June 22 this year. Out of the 17,23,911 examinees appeared in the March class 10 or Matric exam, 8,63,950 or 50.12% students qualified for higher studies. More than 8 lakh students failed in the matriculation examination this year.
