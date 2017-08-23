VK Sasikala's request to review her conviction and 4-year jail term for corruption rejected by Supreme Court

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSEB Class 10 Matric Compartmental Results 2017: How To Check Your Results From Biharboard.ac.in New Delhi: The BSEB Class 10 or Matric compartmental results are expected today at the official website of the Bihar Board. Though some reports suggests the results have been published NDTV could not find any update regarding Bihar Board Class 10 or Matric results on the official website. According to reports, the results were supposed to be released by today afternoon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has conducted the matric or class 10 compartmental exams on July this year. These BSEB matric compartment examinations were conducted for those candidates who have failed in the regular examination which was conducted from March 1 to March 8 this year.



Bihar Board Matric compartment exam was conducted in more than 300 centres in the state.

BSEB Class 10 compartmental results: Steps to check The students who are searching for class 10 or matric compartmental exam results may follow these steps to check the results:

Step One: Go to the official website of BSEB



Step Two: Click on the Class 10 matric compartmental exam results link



Step Three: Enter your roll number, name, and date of birth and submit



Step Four: See your results



