1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exam 2017 Admit Card Released, Download From Biharboard.ac.in Now New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board has released admit card for matric compartmental examination 2017 on the official website of BSEB. The candidates may logon to the BSEB website and download the admit cards for the BSEB Matric compartmental exam.



The candidates who have applied for the BSEB Matric Compartmental exam may download the admit cards after logging with their User ID and Password given by the board during the registration of the exam.



Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the result for



