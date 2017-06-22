Bihar Board Matric Result Announced On June 22; Topper Scores 93 Per Cent Bihar Board has declared the result for class 10th (matric) exam on the official website. The topper this year has scored 93% in the exam.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board Matric Result Announced On June 22; Topper Scores 93 Per Cent New Delhi: Bihar Board has declared the result for class 10th (matric) exam on the official website. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result now. Now that the result has been declared, final reports suggest that more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. This year 50.32 per cent students which is more than 8 lakh students have passed the exam which is clearly an improvement from last year when the pass percentage was 44.66 per cent.



The board has also released the list of toppers. The toppers in matric exam this year are:



1. Prem Kumar, Govind High School - 465 (93%)



2. Bhavya Kumari, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 464 (92.8%)



3. Harshita Kumari, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 462 (92.4%)



4. Anil Kumar Rai, Karkun Lal High School Altahaat - 460 (92%)



5. Shubham Kumar Pandey, SJR High School, Bishunpur - 460 (92%)



6. Shivam Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 460 (92%)



7. Deepalok Kaushik, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 459 (91.8%)



8. Manav Gopal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 458 (91.6%)



9. Satyajit Kumar, RPS High School, Pokhariya - 458 (91.6%)



10. Pragya Anand, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 458 (91.6%)



This year again students from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui have made their way to the top spots. 6 out of 10 toppers are from the residential school which was established in 2010. The school follows the Gurukul system of education.



The state government has decided to bestow cash prize to the toppers this year. As per the announcement by the state government, the board topper will get a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader. The second topper will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and third topper will be given a cash prize of Rs. 15000. Both second and third topper will also get a laptop and a kindle e-book reader.



Click here for more



Bihar Board has declared the result for class 10th (matric) exam on the official website. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result now. Now that the result has been declared, final reports suggest that more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. This year 50.32 per cent students which is more than 8 lakh students have passed the exam which is clearly an improvement from last year when the pass percentage was 44.66 per cent.The board has also released the list of toppers. The toppers in matric exam this year are:1. Prem Kumar, Govind High School - 465 (93%)2. Bhavya Kumari, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 464 (92.8%)3. Harshita Kumari, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 462 (92.4%)4. Anil Kumar Rai, Karkun Lal High School Altahaat - 460 (92%)5. Shubham Kumar Pandey, SJR High School, Bishunpur - 460 (92%)6. Shivam Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 460 (92%)7. Deepalok Kaushik, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 459 (91.8%)8. Manav Gopal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 458 (91.6%)9. Satyajit Kumar, RPS High School, Pokhariya - 458 (91.6%)10. Pragya Anand, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 458 (91.6%)This year again students from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui have made their way to the top spots. 6 out of 10 toppers are from the residential school which was established in 2010. The school follows the Gurukul system of education.The state government has decided to bestow cash prize to the toppers this year. As per the announcement by the state government, the board topper will get a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader. The second topper will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and third topper will be given a cash prize of Rs. 15000. Both second and third topper will also get a laptop and a kindle e-book reader.Click here for more Education News