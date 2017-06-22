BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Biharboard.ac.in Bihar board matric Result 2017 has been declared on the official website. Almost 15 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board has released the class 10th board exam result New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Board matric exam 2017. The result is available on the official website and students who appeared in the exam can check the same using their roll number. This year approximately 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. The board has released the result after careful revaluation and physical verification of toppers. This year the board has taken multiple measures to ensure that the exam and results remain error and controversy free.

How to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2017?



Step one: Go to Bihar board official website: www.biharboard.ac.in

Step two: Go to Results tab and click on the X Result 2017 link.

Step three: You will be redirected to Indiaresults website. Enter your roll code and other required details.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



This year the board has awarded grace marks to students in order to not just improve the individual performance but also improve the overall pass percentage which was a mere 44.66 per cent last year.



The board has also conducted physical verification of the toppers this year to avoid the kind of embarrassment it had to face in case of intermediate results where the



