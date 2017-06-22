BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Biharboard.ac.in

How to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2017?
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 Announced: Check now at Biharboard.ac.in
Step one: Go to Bihar board official website: www.biharboard.ac.in
Step two: Go to Results tab and click on the X Result 2017 link.
Step three: You will be redirected to Indiaresults website. Enter your roll code and other required details.
Step four: Click on submit and view your result.
This year the board has awarded grace marks to students in order to not just improve the individual performance but also improve the overall pass percentage which was a mere 44.66 per cent last year.
The board has also conducted physical verification of the toppers this year to avoid the kind of embarrassment it had to face in case of intermediate results where the Arts topper emerged to be 42 year old Ganesh Kumar who had falsely claimed to be 24 year old. The physical verification was done by board appointed teachers and students were quizzed about different topics from class 10th syllabus. Only after physical verification the board has released the result and the list of toppers.
Click here for more Education News