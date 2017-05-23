BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Result Expected By May End Bihar School Education Board is expected to release the class 12 or intermediate board exam result by the end of May and the result for class 10 or matriculation will follow in June.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Result Expected By May End New Delhi: Bihar School Education Board is expected to release the class 12 or intermediate board exam result by the end of May and the result for class 10 or matriculation will follow in June. While there has been no official confirmation yet, many media outlets are rife with speculation of result being declared on May 30. According to a source who spoke to NDTV earlier, the result for Bihar Board Intermediate exam was expected to be out on May 25, but has been delayed for some reason. However, the source confirmed that the result will be declared between May 27 and May 29.



The speculations about BSEB class 12 and class 10 results have been floating since the first half of the month. Earlier many media outlets had predicted that the result for intermediate would be out by May 17 and May 20 but again the board provided no confirmation.



On contacting the Bihar Board officials, they told NDTV on phone that the result for intermediate will be declared anytime between May 27 and May 29 and the result for matriculation will be released by June 15.



The board official also confirmed that the intermediate result will be declared for all three streams. Right now the board is busy preparing the list of state toppers in all streams. With the result declaration of the intermediate exam, the admission process in under graduation in colleges in Bihar would also begin.



Click here for more



Bihar School Education Board is expected to release the class 12 or intermediate board exam result by the end of May and the result for class 10 or matriculation will follow in June. While there has been no official confirmation yet, many media outlets are rife with speculation of result being declared on May 30. According to a source who spoke to NDTV earlier, the result for Bihar Board Intermediate exam was expected to be out on May 25, but has been delayed for some reason. However, the source confirmed that the result will be declared between May 27 and May 29.The speculations about BSEB class 12 and class 10 results have been floating since the first half of the month. Earlier many media outlets had predicted that the result for intermediate would be out by May 17 and May 20 but again the board provided no confirmation.On contacting the Bihar Board officials, they told NDTV on phone that the result for intermediate will be declared anytime between May 27 and May 29 and the result for matriculation will be released by June 15.The board official also confirmed that the intermediate result will be declared for all three streams. Right now the board is busy preparing the list of state toppers in all streams. With the result declaration of the intermediate exam, the admission process in under graduation in colleges in Bihar would also begin.Click here for more Education News