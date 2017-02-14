Bihar Board Class 12 Examination Begins Amidst Question Paper Leak Allegations

Patna: Class 12 Examinations of Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) began today amid the question paper leak allegations today and the board dismissed claims of leak from social media as "false and fake". Private Television channels splashed the news of Biology paper leak as students were sitting for the first day of the examination. According to PTI, 12,61,793 students are appearing in the state plus two examination out of which 7,04,868 are boys and 5,56,925 girls. The examinations which started today would end on February 25 and the exams are being conducted in the 1274 centres across the state.
According to the BSEB official, a total of 240 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination. BSEB officials visited various examination centres unannounced to check malpractices.
In recent past, various exposes and media reports had brought out the malpractices in the examinations system in the system including the one of Ruby Rai, Humanities examination topper last year who hail from Bishun Rai College in Bhagwanpur in Vaishali district. She was in the eye of storm when Some news channels had earlier shown the girl, who topped the state government's plus two examination in Humanities, pronounced 'Political Science' as 'Prodigal Science' and described it as a subject related to cooking.
Read: More updates and tips for Board Exams
Subsequent investigations revealed the sorry state of affairs and after the probe education department annulled the degrees of Ruby Roy and Science topper Saurabh Kumar. The probe also found an examination racket working in the state with the support of Board officials and politicians.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for More Education News