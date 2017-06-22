BSEB Bihar Board 10th Class Matric Results 2017 Declared @ Biharboard.ac.in; What's Next After postponing the results several times, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 or matric result on its official website, Biharboard.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB Bihar Board 10th Class Matric Results 2017 Declared @ Biharboard.ac.in; What's Next New Delhi: After postponing the results several times, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 or matric result on its official website. The students who have attended the Bihar board Class 10 or matric exam may download their results now from the official website.



Bihar Board result for intermediate or class 12 was released on May 30, 2017. The class 12 - all streams - or intermediate result, like last year, was shrouded in controversies. While the pass percentage dropped dramatically, the Arts topper for this year turned out to be Ganesh Kumar, a 42 year old man who was booked for fraud. The board cancelled his result with immediate effect.



This year almost 15 lakh students appeared for the matric exam conducted by Bihar Board. Last year the overall pass percentage was 44.66 per cent.

The students who have qualified for higher studies after the Bihar Board matric or class exams 2017 may start the process of admission into the class 11 or plus one or intermediate in various schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Bihar State Board.



The students may also get admission in various open schooling or distance education institutions like The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).



Another task the students should engage themselves is getting hold of the official mark lists and the certificates from the concerned authorities.



Those students who wants to enrol for higher education using the reservation criteria, they should also get the required certificates from the local administration.



