AP SSC Results 2017 Expected Today At Bseap.org, Here's How To Check It

Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to announce the AP SSC results 2017 today. Those students who had appeared for the exam must wait for the official announcement. The examination was held in the month of March- April 2017. The result is highly important and is considered to be the foundation of a student's career. Admission process for higher education courses will begin soon after the declaration of AP 10th Result 2017. Students, who are keen for their results, must go through the following points carefully.



AP SSC Results can be checked at the official website of the Board at bseap.org. Alternatively students can also opt to check the result at manabadi.com.



How to check AP SSC results online? Go to the respective website

Click on the link displaying the AP 10th Result

Enter the details asked for (login credentials include roll number/ registration number, name and date of birth as mentioned in the Board admit card)

After checking the result, students can save a copy of the result and can even take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents, in support, of the AP class 10th result, has been issued by the Board.



Students, who wish to go for re-verification/ recounting must wait for the announcement. Usually Boards start the reverification work immediately after the declaration of the result. Students must be alert with the dates and the submission format, so that they do not miss the deadline.



Admission process will begin soon after the result declaration. Students, therefore should keep vigil on all the admission related news and updates.



