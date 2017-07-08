Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Supply Result To Be Declared Soon At Bse.ap.gov.in; Know How To Check The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to release the result for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017. The result is most likely to be declared today by 4:00 pm and if not today then it will be released any time by next week.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP SSC 10th Supply Result To Be Declared Soon; Know How To Check New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to release the result for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017. The result is most likely to be declared today by 4:00 pm and if not today then it will be released any time by next week. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The supplementary exam for the studnets who had failed in the board exam was conducted in June, 2017.



How to check AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2017?



Step 1: Go to BSE, AP official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll over to the result section and click on SSC Result 2017.

Step 3: In the new page, click on the Supplementary Result link.

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other required details

Step 5: Clcik on submit. View and download your result.



The supplementary exam was conducted from June 14 to June 28, 2017. Students who had not qualified in the board exam which was held in March and for which



In the annual board exams which were held this year, the pass percentage was 91.92 per cent.



