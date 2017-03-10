BSE Telangana: Upload Internal Marks (FA) For SSC Regular Students

New Delhi: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has asked for uploading the internal grades of SSC regular candidates. The grades have to be uploaded through the official portal of the Board at bsetelangana.org. The Board will conduct the examination from 14 March 2017. Internal grades should be uploaded at the official website only. Online feeding of the internal marks/ grades is different from furnishing the data of the candidates. With no chance of correction, the entire work should be done carefully as mentioned by the Board.
Internal marks can be uploaded at http://183.82.4.175/SSCTS2017/Account/Login.aspx.
The Board will conduct examination for Academic SSC, OSSC and vocational courses 14 March 2017 onwards. The exam will begin with OSSC main language paper 1 as the first paper. More details can be found below.
Students can find the date sheet below:
14 March 2017: OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.45 pm)
15 March 2017: OSSC Main Language Paper 2
16 March 2017: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
17 March 2017: First Language Paper 1 (Group A)/ First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course)
18 March 2017: First Language Paper 2 (Group A)/ First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course)
20 March 2017: Second Language
21 March 2017: English Paper 1
22 March 2017: English Paper 2
23 March 2017: Mathematics Paper 1
24 March 2017: Mathematics Paper 2
25 March 2017: General Science Paper 1
27 March 2017: General Science Paper 2
28 March 2017: Social Studies Paper 1
30 March 2017: Social Studies Paper 2
Candidates should note that the examination will be conducted by the Board as per the below mentioned time table, even if government declares public holiday or general holiday in any of the dates mentioned.
The objective paper (Part B) must be answered in the last half an hour. However for first language papers and OSSC Sanskrit paper 1 and 2, part A and B will be given at the beginning and collected together at the end of the exam.
