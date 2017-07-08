BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2017 Announced; Check At Bseodisha.ac.in Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, declared the result for HSC exam yesterday. The result was declared on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in and indiaresults.nic.in.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, declared the result for HSC exam yesterday. The result was declared on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in and indiaresults.nic.in. Around 11,547 students had re-appeared for the HSC exam and the exam was held in June. The pass percentgae in supplementray exam is 48.66 per cent. This year more than 6 lakh students appeared for the annual board exam which was held in March. Out of these, around 4.85 lakh students passed the exam. The supplementary exam was held for unqualified students.



Here's how you can check your BSE, Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2017:



Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on HSC results link.

Step 3: In the result page, enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit and view your result.

Make sure to take a printout of your supplementary result. .



Students who wish to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer script can apply for the same by July 20. They would need to deposit an amount of Rs. 100 for every answer script they apply for. The photocopy of the answer script will be provided through the respective zonal offices.



This year the board exam was conducted at 2,887 centres across the state and the answer sheets were evaluated by 14,000 teachers at 60 centres.



This year, the overall pass percentage was 85.82 per cent and girls outperformed boys. A total of 2,55,051 girls passed the exam as opposed to 2,47,948 boys.



