BSE Haryana Released Admit Card For Class 10th And 12th Board Exam 2017, Download At Bseh.org.in

EMAIL PRINT BSEH Admit Card Released New Delhi: BSEH Admit cards have been released online at bseh.org.in. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will begin on 7 March 2017. Candidates can now download admit cards for Class 10th and 12th board examinations. The exam is scheduled to be held in March 2017. The Board has released the admit card for individual candidates and school wise. While examination for secondary (regular/ open school) will begin on 7 March 2017, the Senior Secondary certificate (regular/ open school) will commence till 8 April 2017. Complete data sheet has been released by the Board on its official portal. Exam details for secondary and senior secondary 1st & 2nd semester (re-appear) have been released as well. Other details can be found below.



How to Download BSEH Admit Card for Class 10th and 12th board exam?

Admit cards have been released online.

Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Look for 'Download Admit Card' link and click on it



For individual candidate:

Select academic application or reappear application

Enter the application type

Enter the roll number

Enter the registered names

Enter the Aadhar Card No

Submit the details and get the admit card



For Schools:

Schools have to login using their Username and password.

After downloading the admit card, take a printout of the document.



Candidates are informed that examination for Class 9th will start on 27 February 2017 and for Class 11th will begin on 25 February 2017. The exam will be held from 8.00 am to 10.30 am.



