Broad Consensus In Society For Change In Education System: RSS Chief Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said there is a "broad consensus" in the society that the present education system should change. The RSS leader, who launched "Bhartiya Shiksha Granth Mala" by Ahmedabad-based Punaruthan Vidyapeeth here, said that Vivekananda, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore had studied under the Macaulay's education system, but they were not affected by it.
He said the society had to take initiative to change the education system.
The education system should be oriented according to the conditions and needs of the country, Bhagwat said.
He said while the western education system was guided by a spirit of competition, the Indian tradition had been based on a spirit of welfare of the world.
He said education was linked to the individual, society and the country and it should be beneficial to everyone.
The RSS chief pointed out that the education system of Finland resembled the Gurukul tradition of India.
