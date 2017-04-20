British Council, UCL Institute Develop Free Online Course For Teachers

New Delhi: The British Council India along with UCL Institute of Education, UK, has developed a free online course for teachers in India to develop their skills and knowledge. This online course is in simple steps to help teachers develop their reflective skills and improve their practise in the classroom, said the programme description.
"We are launching our first free, online course designed to help teachers in India continue their professional development. We're bringing the best of UK expertise through our partner UCL Institute of Education together to provide a learning experience for thousands across the country who may not otherwise have access to this type of content," British Council Director India Alan Gemmell said in a release.
"Keeping up professional development as a teacher can be hard to fit into a busy timetable. It doesn't need to be. This online course, broken into simple steps, will help you develop your reflective skills and improve your practice in the classroom", added the programme description.
This course has been especially designed for the needs of teachers in India, particularly those teaching in English or who teach English as a subject. However, it is also relevant for teachers around the world including those from other low-resource contexts.
British Council
The British Council is on the ground in six continents and over 100 countries connecting the best of UK culture with a global audience and providing high-quality English language courses.
UCL IOE
Founded in 1902, as a teacher training college in London, the IOE is now a world-class research and teaching institution.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News