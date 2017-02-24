Budget
Collapse
Expand

Board Of School Education Haryana To Release Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards Today; Download On Bseh.org.in

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 24, 2017 08:41 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Board Of School Education Haryana To Release Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards Today; Download On Bseh.org.in

Board Of School Education Haryana To Release Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards

New Delhi:  Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to release the respective admit cards for Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination today on its official website. The link to download admit card is expected to go live after 10:00 am. The board had released the date sheet for 10th and 12th class board examinees on February 13. According to the schedule, the board exam for both the classes will begin on March 7, 2017. 

How to Download

Students desperately waiting for their Haryana Board Admit Card can download their hall tickets by the following steps:

Step one: Go to BSEH official website: bseh.org.in

Step two: Navigate the What's New section and click on the link which says 'Haryana State Open School Admit Card'.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.

Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out of the document.

Important Note: In case you are not able to access your admit card, make sure that you are entering the roll number correctly and none of the digits are misplaced or interchanged. 

According to reports, last year as many as 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the board exams and the number is expected to go up this year. 

The board will provide scribe and an extra time of 20 minutes in one hour for each paper to differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands. The following candidates will be considered as differently abled:
  • Blind candidates
  • Dyslexic and Spastic candidates
  • Deaf and dumb candidates
  • Permanently disabled candidates 
Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READBMC Election Results 2017: Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's 46-Year-Old Sena Slayer
BSEHBSEH Admit cards 2017Board of School Education HaryanaBSEH Admit CardHaryana Board class 12Haryana Board Class 10

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................