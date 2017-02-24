Board Of School Education Haryana To Release Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards Today; Download On Bseh.org.in

EMAIL PRINT Board Of School Education Haryana To Release Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards New Delhi: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to release the respective admit cards for Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination today on its official website. The link to download admit card is expected to go live after 10:00 am. The board had released the date sheet for 10th and 12th class board examinees on February 13. According to the schedule, the board exam for both the classes will begin on March 7, 2017.



How to Download



Students desperately waiting for their Haryana Board Admit Card can download their hall tickets by the following steps:



Step one: Go to BSEH official website: bseh.org.in



Step two: Navigate the What's New section and click on the link which says 'Haryana State Open School Admit Card'.



Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.



Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out of the document.



Important Note: In case you are not able to access your admit card, make sure that you are entering the roll number correctly and none of the digits are misplaced or interchanged.



According to reports, last year as many as 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the board exams and the number is expected to go up this year.



The board will provide scribe and an extra time of 20 minutes in one hour for each paper to differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands. The following candidates will be considered as differently abled: Blind candidates

Dyslexic and Spastic candidates

Deaf and dumb candidates

Permanently disabled candidates



