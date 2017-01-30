Board Exams: Keep Your Stress And Worry At Bay; Enjoy Learning

New Delhi: Yes, that's right. Let us enjoy learning for exams. Exam time is invariably stress time. But it need not be so, if you know how to keep all your stress and worry at bay. There are a lot of reasons why we feel stressed during exam time. The vast portions to be completed, having not done well in previous exams, the pressure from peers and society to do well etc. add to our already stressed out mind. We talked to Psychologist and Student Trainer Muhsina Lubaiba based in Malappuram , Kerala and this is what she told us:
'It's Exam time, Lets Enjoy!!
Following are a few practical steps to make sure that we don't stress ourselves, but enjoy our exam time.
Positive self talk
Our brain is an interesting character. It believes what you tell/ feed it. So, never ever tell yourself
that you can't do it or you are too stressed to do it. Practice positive self-talk, not just for your exams, but for your life ahead. Make "I can and I will", your mantra to be repeated when you wake up, when you go to bed, when you sit down to study and whenever you feel worried about exams. Trust me, it works.
Altering tough and easy portions
It's always a good idea to study difficult portions and easy portions alternatively. Starting with an
easy portion boosts your confidence. And with this increased level of confidence, it will be easier to study a tougher portion next. Then you can take up another simpler area to study. This not only helps in preparing better, this method makes sure that you don't leave the entire tough portion to the end.
Rest your brain
Research says that the brain gets tired/fatigued by over use. So it is very important to take breaks
and rest your brain during preparations. The best method would be to study for 45- 60 minutes at a stretch and then taking a break of about 10-15 minutes. During the break , stretch yourself, move the head from side to side and involve in something positive which makes the brain refreshed. Having a good laugh with friends or listening to soothing music etc are other ways for relaxing the brain.
Eat healthy and stay hydrated
Avoiding oily, spicy and junk food during exam time is an overlooked tip to reduce your stress. The simplest science behind this wisdom is that when you eat heavier, greasier food, the digestive system will take up more of your energy and blood flow. This deprives the brain, resulting in fatigue and difficulty concentrating, yet another cause for stress.
Enjoy your exams!'
(With Inputs from Psychologist and Student Trainer Muhsina Lubaiba)
