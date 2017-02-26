Board Exams: How To Overcome Concentration, Time Management, Memory Issues

New Delhi: March has come. It is exam time. The ICSE exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 31 and the ISC exams will start on February 6 and end on April 5. The CBSE Board Exams will start in March. Some state board exams have already started. Weather is hot inside and outside. Exam season is accompanied by stress for students and parents. We talked to Dr. Harini Rahul, Psychologist and Assistant Professor at SIES - College Commerce and Economics, Sion, Mumbai regarding the problems students face during the exam season. Lack of concentration, time management issues, nervousness and difficulty in retrieving what they learned are some of the major problems students experience in this time, says Dr. Harini.
She suggests these solutions for the students to overcome the problems they face in examination season:
Lack of concentration
Many students who have this complaint don't have the habit of studying regularly. Like we say, Rome was not built in a day; similarly preparation has to be started well in advance. Study regularly, so that u will not have much to prepare during exams. In this exam season, practicing meditation, yoga etc will help you in quick revision and in getting your concentration back.
Time management
A lot of students complain of time management. To overcome this problem, divide the total time and see how much time is required to finish a certain paper or all. Adjust the timing according to your experience and continue following the best time schedule possible. Mock tests are available with all the boards; use them and get yourself acquainted with the examination time and patterns.
Memory problems
Students may not remember what they have studied because it has not been registered properly in the brain. Many a times after cramming, students could not recall what they had learnt. If they revise regularly, facts will get ingrained strongly that it will become easier to retrieve. Once daily studies are done, make it a point to revise it during the weekend.
(With Inputs from Dr. Harini Rahul, a Psychologist and Assistant Professor at SIES - College Commerce and Economics)
