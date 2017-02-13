Board Exams: 5 Tips To Keep In Mind While Preparing For Maths Paper

With Board exams round the corner anxiety among parents and students is common, but for students to come out with flying colours one needs to be focused and manage their schedule accordingly. 'Maths is a subject which is loved less and hated more by students, but if importance is given to understanding the concept rather than cramming it up, it will save a lot of energy and make you feel more relaxed with the subject,' says Surbhi Bhargava, PGT Mathematics. We talked to her on how to attend Maths examination in CBSE, ICSE and State Board Exams.



Mentioned below are few points Surbhi Bhargava believe which should help students and parents altogether.



Planning and implementation



In board exams each chapter has its own weightage of marks. So while starting with the preparation, focus on chapters which have more weightage of marks and then follow the decreasing order. By doing so, even in case you are not able to cover up the entire syllabus major portion of the paper in terms of marks will be covered.



Reference books and last year's papers



Once you are well versed with a topic try to practice more about the same with the help of different text books (reference books) and also try solving previous years question papers as these papers give you an idea about the pattern of questions which come up in board exams. In other words, practice as many questions as possible to strengthen a concept.



Revision



Revision is an important aspect before the exams. To shorten the time, during practice time, make charts or flash cards of important points or formulae so that revision can be done on the go.

Know your weakness - One or two topics are always there in Maths in which a child definitely faces problems. Rather than leaving them or getting scared, try to clear those topics with the help of your parents, teachers or friends. Sometimes discussing about these doubts with friends in leisure time also helps you to understand them better.



Leisure time



As in famous quote "All study and no play makes Jack a dull boy", studying all the time will not help but in fact will reduce your leaning and understanding power. Take small coffee breaks in between to talk to family and friends, go on a small walk to freshen up your mind or you can also watch TV but for small time only.



A word of advice for parents, Surbhi Bhargava added that, every child is special in him / her self. Do not compare your child with other children on the basis of marks. Marks do not show the actual caliber of your child. so let things be simple at home. 'In the end just remember one thing, board exams are just the beginning of many challenges which you will face as students and adults throughout your life, so face the exams just as one of the challenges of life,' she said.



(With Inputs from Surbhi Bhargava, PGT Maths)



