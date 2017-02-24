Board Exams 2017: Eat, Study, Sleep

New Delhi: Board Exams are not far now. The date sheet for all the central and state board exams are out now and many state boards have already started conducting the exams. It is one of those times of the year when pressure on students is on an all-time high. Although pressure is seen as a good thing by many parents and teachers, it is not the right ingredient for success in exams. Coal might turn to diamond under pressure but students not necessarily perform exceptionally in exams under pressure.
So what can be done to dissipate all the stress and pressure? What is it that really helps board exam students in staying calm and performing better?
The simple mantra, expounded by many experts and teachers, for success in any exam is Eat, Study, Sleep. During the months which precede the board exams, students usually devote all their time to studying and seldom pay attention to simple activities such as eating and sleeping. As the exam inches closer, students spend less and less time on sleeping and more and more time on studying. While the anxiety is quite relatable, it is not a wise practice to skip on eating or reduce hours of sleep.
Why eating is important
Your body is like a machine and a machine needs fuel. Particularly under stressful circumstances you need to eat food which will not just provide the necessary boost to your metabolism but will also help you keep stress in check. There are many food items like oranges, berries, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate etc. which help in reducing stress.
Why studying is important
Goes without saying that studying will help you score good marks in exam. But while studying you need to make a strategy for yourself. Revision should be an important part of your plan before the board exams.
Why sleeping is important
Sleeping is as important as any of the other activities you may undertake to perform better in exams. Various scientific studies have shown that sleep deprivation directly affects learning ability and memory. Without proper sleep, overworked neurons cannot function to coordinate information and you end up partially forgetting previously read information. Not just this, it also affects your brain's ability to understand and process newly acquired information. So, do not compromise on your sleep and provide proper rest both to your body and brain.
