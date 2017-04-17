BITSAT 2017 Admit Card Released, Request For Change From 2nd Week Of May

Education | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2017 16:18 IST
BITSAT 2017 Admit Card Released, Request For Change From 2nd Week Of May

New Delhi:  Admit cards have been released for BITSAT 2017. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the same at the official web portal. Online application process had been completed for BITSAT 2017 on 6 March 2017. The entrance examination is held for granting admission to integrated first degree programmes (details available in the official notification). BITSAT is not held for Dubai campus. Admission to the courses will be made on the basis of the performance and scores obtained in BITSAT 2017.

How to download BITSAT 2017 admit card?
bitsat
Go to the official website
Click on BITSAT 2017 admission
Alternatively candidates can directly go to projects.bitsadmission.com
Enter Application number, gender, date of birth and email id
Submit the details
Proceed
Get the BITSAT admit card
Save a copy

The official notification also states that, "We have been receiving requests from few registered candidates for a change in BITSAT exam date/ slot/center due to clash with their other exams. These candidates can make such a request during 2nd week of May 2017 through an option available at this website. The BITSAT exam for such cases will be held on a particular date, slot and center as decided by the institute."

