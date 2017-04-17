BITSAT 2017 Admit Card Released, Request For Change From 2nd Week Of May

How to download BITSAT 2017 admit card?
BITSAT 2017 Hall Ticket
Go to the official website
Click on BITSAT 2017 admission
Alternatively candidates can directly go to projects.bitsadmission.com
Enter Application number, gender, date of birth and email id
Submit the details
Proceed
Get the BITSAT admit card
Save a copy
The official notification also states that, "We have been receiving requests from few registered candidates for a change in BITSAT exam date/ slot/center due to clash with their other exams. These candidates can make such a request during 2nd week of May 2017 through an option available at this website. The BITSAT exam for such cases will be held on a particular date, slot and center as decided by the institute."
