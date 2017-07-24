BITS Pilani Holds Convocation 2017, Dr Tessy Thomas Chief Guest The Chief Guest on this occasion was Dr Tessy Thomas - an eminent Indian scientist and Project Director for Agni-IV missile in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Convocation ceremony for the graduating students who have completed the eligibility requirements in the Second Semester 2016-17 in First Degree, Higher Degree and PhD Programmes from BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus was held on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus. The Chief Guest on this occasion was Dr Tessy Thomas - an eminent Indian scientist and Project Director for Agni-IV missile in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Dr Tessy Thomas is also popularly known as the Missile Woman or Agniputri of India. Prof. Santanu Chaudhary, Director, CSIR-CEERI, Pilani was the Guest of Honor.



The chief guest applauded the faculty and students for the academic word the institute has undertaken.



"I understand that the institute is embarking on a major engagement with the armed forces research initiatives to take up specific research assignments joining hands with MSMEs and start-ups. The well-functioning technology business incubators at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses are boosting the Startup Initiative led by faculty and young students," said Dr Tessy Thomas in her address.



She also commented about BITS Pilani's active research and technological developments through its constant efforts to contribute to the national growth.



"At present more than 300 sponsored R&D projects worth Rs. 70 Crore are ongoing in the areas of Science, Engineering and Interdisciplinary research. These projects are well aligned to several missions of National importance," she added.



The Guest of Honor, Prof. Santanu Chaudhary in his speech mentioned that great things in this world have been outcome of imaginations and he urged the students to think differently.



"Out of the box thinking is the key to success in this world. But traditional education does not always initiate us to the process of creative thinking. We have to think differently. We have to break the barriers of disciplines to innovate," he said.



"Educational system at BITS Pilani," Prof. Chaudhary added that, "has always supported and encouraged interdisciplinary thinking. Please take this message with you".



During this Convocation, 1,372 students received their degrees, out of which 1,028 students received their first degree, 274 students their higher degrees, and 70 students their doctorate degrees.



Mr. Abhinav Baid (B.E. Hons. Computer Science) received the Gold medal, Mr. Vaibhav Garg (B.E. Hons. Electrical and Electronics) received the Silver medal and Mr. Harshit Jain (B.E. Hons. Computer Science) received the Bronze medal.



The Distinguished Alumnus Award ceremony was also held during the convocation. This year's award in the category Academic Teaching and Research was conferred to Prof Govindan Rangarajan who heads the Division of Interdisciplinary Research at IISc Bangalore and is a J. C. Bose National Fellow and a Homi Bhabha Fellow.



