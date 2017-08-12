Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2017: Know How To Check Bihar Board compartmental result can be checked at result hosting website indiaresults.com, as and when declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board Supplementary Result 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: In order to check the compartmental results of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) candidates shall have to know the result portal of the Board. Unlike other state boards, BSEB doesn’t declare the result on its official website. The result of the Board is hosted at a third party website indiaresults.com. Hence candidates who had appeared for the compartmental exam conducted for Class 10 and 12 can check their result at the BSEB result of the website indiaresults.com. Other details of the result can be checked at biharboard.ac.in.



According to some sections of media, the Bihar Board compartmental exam result for Class 12 has been declared. Candidates can clarify the news at the official website and the result web portal of the Board.



BSEB had started the registration process for intermediate exam for 2018 class 12 annual exam on 11 July for both regular and private candidates. The registration form has been released separately for all the three streams and vocational courses.



As per an estimation, this year 12,56,507 students had appeared for the intermediate exams. Out of which close to 8 lakh students could not qualify the exam taking the overall percentage to 35.24 per cent.



Bihar Board Intermediate exam result was released on 30 May 2017. While the pass percentage dropped dramatically, the result was shrouded with controversies after its release. The Arts topper for this year turned out to be Ganesh Kumar, a 42 year old man who was booked for fraud. The board cancelled his result with immediate effect.



Here's How To Check BSEB Compartmental Result 2017

Go to the web pages mentioned above

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked (usually roll number and date of birth)

Submit the details

Get the result



Recently,



Click here for more



In order to check the compartmental results of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) candidates shall have to know the result portal of the Board. Unlike other state boards, BSEB doesn’t declare the result on its official website. The result of the Board is hosted at a third party website indiaresults.com. Hence candidates who had appeared for the compartmental exam conducted for Class 10 and 12 can check their result at the BSEB result of the website indiaresults.com. Other details of the result can be checked at biharboard.ac.in.According to some sections of media, the Bihar Board compartmental exam result for Class 12 has been declared. Candidates can clarify the news at the official website and the result web portal of the Board.BSEB had started the registration process for intermediate exam for 2018 class 12 annual exam on 11 July for both regular and private candidates. The registration form has been released separately for all the three streams and vocational courses.As per an estimation, this year 12,56,507 students had appeared for the intermediate exams. Out of which close to 8 lakh students could not qualify the exam taking the overall percentage to 35.24 per cent.Bihar Board Intermediate exam result was released on 30 May 2017. While the pass percentage dropped dramatically, the result was shrouded with controversies after its release. The Arts topper for this year turned out to be Ganesh Kumar, a 42 year old man who was booked for fraud. The board cancelled his result with immediate effect.Go to the web pages mentioned aboveClick on the result linkEnter the details asked (usually roll number and date of birth)Submit the detailsGet the resultRecently, CBSE class 12 compartmental result was declared at cbseresults.nic.in. The exact date for Class 10 result declaration is still uncertain.Click here for more Education News