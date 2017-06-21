Bihar Board Matric Result To Be Announced Tomorrow At Biharboard.ac.in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result for matric board exam 2017 on June 22.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result for matric board exam 2017 on June 22. The date was confirmed yesterday by the board. There had been much speculation that the board will release the matric exam result on June 20 , however the date was pushed in the light of new developments about granting grace marks to students. The board recently, with approval from the state government, decided to award up to 8 marks grace marks to students who fail in one or two subjects.The decision to award grace marks comes immediately after the Bihar Board Intermediate result in which the pass percentage for students from the Arts and Science stream were at a record low. The decision is also in view of the poor matric results last year. The grace marks are expected to result in a better pass percentage and better overall result this year. The result will be available on the Bihar Board official website ( www.biharboard.ac.in) tomorrow at 11 am.As per the proposal for grace marks, students who are failing in one subject by a margin of 8% or are failing in two subjects by a margin of 4% each will be given necessary marks and will be passed. Students who are short of 5 or less marks from getting first or second division will also be given necessary marks to upgrade their division.Click here for more Education News