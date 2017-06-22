BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2017 To Be Announced Today At Biharboard.ac.in Bihar Board Matric or 10th result 2017 will be announced today at 1 pm on the official website.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result for matric exam today on its official website. The students who appeared in the board exam for matric have been waiting a tad bit long for the result. The board result will be available by 1 pm today. This year the board has paid immaculate attention to evaluating and preparing the result carefully so as to avoid the controversies that have become almost synonymous with the Bihar Board results.The result will be declared on the board's official website, that is www.biharboard.ac.in.BSEB Matric Result 2017: Bihar Board will award grace marks to improve the pass percentage this yearIt is expected that the Bihar Board result for matric students this year would be a bit better than the last year, since the board has decided to award grace marks . The decision to award grace marks was approved by the state government on June 14. Grace marks would also be given to students who miss out on first and second division by a margin of 5 marks.This year almost 15 lakh students appeared for the matric exam conducted by Bihar Board. It is being expected that this year the overall pass percentage would be at least 50 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage was 44.66 per cent.To avoid any kind of controversy about the toppers, the board this year resorted to physical verification of toppers. Although the board has not confirmed this officially, it is widely believed that the board decided to go ahead with physical verification in order to avoid the controversy which recently rocked the board in the form of Bihar Board Intermediate Arts topper.Click here for more Education News