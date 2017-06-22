BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2017 To Be Announced Today At Biharboard.ac.in

The result will be declared on the board's official website, that is www.biharboard.ac.in.
Bihar Board to Award Grace Marks
BSEB Matric Result 2017: Bihar Board will award grace marks to improve the pass percentage this year
It is expected that the Bihar Board result for matric students this year would be a bit better than the last year, since the board has decided to award grace marks. The decision to award grace marks was approved by the state government on June 14. Grace marks would also be given to students who miss out on first and second division by a margin of 5 marks.
Bihar Board Matric Result Expectations
This year almost 15 lakh students appeared for the matric exam conducted by Bihar Board. It is being expected that this year the overall pass percentage would be at least 50 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage was 44.66 per cent.
Physical Verification of Toppers
To avoid any kind of controversy about the toppers, the board this year resorted to physical verification of toppers. Although the board has not confirmed this officially, it is widely believed that the board decided to go ahead with physical verification in order to avoid the controversy which recently rocked the board in the form of Bihar Board Intermediate Arts topper.
Click here for more Education News