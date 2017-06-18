Bihar Board Class 10th Results Likely To Be Out Next Week, Important Points To Know

The Bihar Board 10th result will be available at the result hosting website of the Board, indiaresults.com. Therefore students have to regularly monitor the site for updates. Alternatively students should also keep an eye on the official page of the Board at biharboard.ac.in for result related updates. In case the website slows down, which is obvious to happen, students should wait a while before refreshing.
BSEB 10th result 2017: Where to check?
The BSEB 10th result 2017 will be available online. Hence students need to log in to the portal for their result. Keep roll number and date of birth noted somewhere within reach so that you have to look around for it when the result is declared.
Bihar Board 10th result 2017: How to check?
Students should save a copy of the mark statement obtained online. Check for the important entries made against personal information. Class 10th/ matric/ SSC pass certificates are of utmost importance as a proof for date of birth.
