BBOSE Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination December 2016 Class 10,12 Second Exam Results Out; Check Now

BBOSE Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination December Class 10, 12: How to check the results
Follow these steps to check your results;
Step One:
Go to this official website of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination; http://bbose.org
Step Two:
Click on "Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in December 2016" flashing
through the homepage
Step Three:
Select the exm
Step Four
Enter roll number or enrollment number
Step Five:
Submit and see your results
Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an Open and Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.
Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, as a major organization in the field of school education, it develops it's own content and books, imparts education, corresponding to all levels of formal school system, i.e. from Class I to Class XII. It also hold Public Examination, followed by grand of Certificates for Class X and Class XII, having equivalence with the Certificates of other Formal School Examination Boards like C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. and other Secondary Boards of the Country.
Students are advised to check Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) official website for more updates.
