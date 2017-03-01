BBOSE Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination December 2016 Class 10,12 Second Exam Results Out; Check Now

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted in December 2016. The results have been published in the official website of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination. The candidates can check their in the website now.



BBOSE Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination December Class 10, 12: How to check the results

BBOSE December Class 10, 12 Second Exam Results Out

Follow these steps to check your results;



Step One:



Go to this official website of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination; http://bbose.org



Step Two:



Click on "Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in December 2016" flashing

through the homepage



Step Three:



Select the exm



Step Four



Enter roll number or enrollment number



Step Five:



Submit and see your results



Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an Open and Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.



Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, as a major organization in the field of school education, it develops it's own content and books, imparts education, corresponding to all levels of formal school system, i.e. from Class I to Class XII. It also hold Public Examination, followed by grand of Certificates for Class X and Class XII, having equivalence with the Certificates of other Formal School Examination Boards like C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. and other Secondary Boards of the Country.



Students are advised to check Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) official website for more updates.







