Bihar Board 12th Result 2017: Know Where To Check Online

New Delhi: Bihar Board has finally announced the 12th result 2017. The results have been announced for Science and Commerce stream. Students of Arts stream shall have to wait for a while as no update has been released yet. The result is available on the online result partner website for Bihar Board. There had been too many speculations about Bihar board result declaration date in media but the board had not given a clear indication of the date till yesterday.
BSEB Intermediate Result 2017: Where to check?
While result related updates will be available at biharboard.ac.in, the result can be accessed at indiaresults.com.
As of now, no update is available for 10th result. Students shall have to wait for official confirmation in this regard.
After checking the result, students should save a copy of it. Students should also collect the pass certificates and mark statements from the Board's office or from their respective schools.
