BIETS 2nd Year Intermediate Exam: Mathematics, Zoology, History, Vocational Dates Changed To March 19

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2017 19:30 IST
New Delhi:  In a circular which was sent to all the Principals of Junior and Composite colleges offering Intermediate courses in the Telangana state, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has said that the date of examinations to be held on March 9 are postponed and re-scheduled to March 19. TSBIE released the hall tickets for the 1 st and 2 nd year examinations today. TSBIE had earlier released the date sheets for the Intermediate exam and it will begin on 1 March 2017 and will continue till 19 March now.

Teacher M.L.C. Elections in Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad Districts of Telangana State caused the change in the exam dates.

"It is hereby informed that in view of the Teacher M.L.C. Elections in Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad Districts of Telangana State, the Intermediate Public Examinations of 2nd year subjects i.e., Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II & History Paper-II and also the Vocational 2nd year subjects to be held on 09-03-2017 are postponed and scheduled to 19-03-2017 i.e., Sunday', said a circular which was released to press on 18 February.

"The examination will be conducted from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon in the same examination centres allotted by the Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad", added the circular.

The circular asked the principals of the Junior Colleges in the Telangana State to give wide publicity regarding the change in the Date of Examination for 2nd year Subject of General & Vocational streams, which is to be held on March 9 is postponed and scheduled to March 19.

Click here for more Education News
 

