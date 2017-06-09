Telangana Inter Supplementary Results 2017 To Be Declared Soon Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) will declare the results for IPASE 2017.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) will declare the results for IPASE 2017 . The Board has updated the official result portal results.cgg.gov.in. Students can check the result as and when it is declared. the declaration of the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary exam result will definitely bring relief to all the students who had appeared for IPASE 2017 in May. Alternatively students can also check result related updates at the official web portal bie.telangana.gov.in. Results will be declared for 1st year and 2nd year general and vocational courses.Go to the official websites given aboveClick on the respective courses for retrieving the resultEnter the details asked for, usually the roll numberSubmit the detailsGet the resultTelangana State Board of Intermediate Education (Telangana BIE) had declared results of the intermediate examinations conducted in various streams (General and Vocational) on 18 April 2017. The examination was held in the month of March for both 1st and 2nd year students. Telangana first year intermediate exam was held from March 1 till March 17 and TS Inter second year examination began on March 2 and continued till March 19.Result will also be hosted at manabadi.com.Click here for more Education News