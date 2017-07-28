BIE Andhra Pradesh Issues Guidelines To Prevent Suicides In Junior Colleges In a first of its kind, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has issued guidelines to prevent suicides in Junior Colleges across the state.

New Delhi: In a first of its kind, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has issued guidelines to prevent suicides in Junior Colleges across the state. The recommendations based on the report given by a two member committee have been released officially by the Board. The rules cover the teacher-student relation, parents-student relation also focuses on other aspects of the teaching environment of junior colleges. The Board has decided not to display scores obtained by the students in the notice board.



These Junior Colleges impart intermediate degree, otherwise the degree equivalent to higher secondary certificate (HSC or Plus Two).



This attempt is much alike to the decision taken by Tamil Nadu government for not publishing topper's list in the board exams. It is likely to save the students from stress remarked the Tamil Nadu government.



The practice of frequent shifting of students on the basis of their marks, to different sections, will also be stopped altogether.



While developing an app as a preventive measure for suicidal attempts is on the list, the board has also decided to include yoga and physical exercise classes. An overall focus on the personality development coupled with meditation and yoga will definitely have a major contribution for controlling suicidal attempts taken by teenagers.



The board has made parent- teacher interaction, in every six months, compulsory.



In addition to this the Board has also recommended infrastructural developments in the colleges for the overall well being of students.



BIE AP will appoint a monitoring committee for each branch of corporate colleges and an ethical committee at district level for monitoring the rules. The ethical committee will be constituted by the District Collector.



Click here for more



