Bharathiar University UG, PG Results 2017 Declared, Check Now @ b-u.ac.in
New Delhi:
Bharathiar University has declared the results of examinations conducted in the various departments and affiliated colleges during April-May months in the university. Bharathiar University has declared degree and post graduate results of the University Departments and affiliated colleges. The students may access the PG, UG BA, BSc and BCom results from the official website of the coimbatore based university, b-u.ac.in.
Bharathiar University has declared the following results:
April/May 2017 Examination Results - University Departments
April/May 2017 Examination PG Results - Affiliated Colleges
April/May 2017 Examination UG Results B.A. Courses- Affiliated Colleges
April/May 2017 Examination UG Results B.Com. Courses- Affiliated Colleges
April/May 2017 Examination UG Results B.Sc. Courses- Affiliated Colleges
Bharathiar University Degree, PG Results: How to check your results
Bharathiar University has declared the undergraduate or degree and PG 2017 results today and the results can be accessed following these steps:
Step one: Go to this official website of Bharathiar University
Step Two: Click on the results you are checking for
Step Three: Enter your degree exam registration details
Step Four: See your results
Bharathiar University
The Bharathiar University was established at Coimbatore by the Government of Tamilnadu in February, 1982 under the provision of the Bharathiar University Act, 1981 (Act 1 of 1982). The Postgraduate Centre of the University of Madras, which was functioning in Coimbatore before 1982 formed the core of the Bharathiar University.
In May, 1985 the University received the recognition from University Grants Commission (UGC) New Delhi for the purpose of grants.
