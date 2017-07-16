BETET 2017 On 23 July, Download Admit Card Now

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test or commonly known as BETET will be held on 23 July 2017. Admit cards for the same can be downloaded at the official website bsebonline.org. As per the official update, the admit card is supposed to be released today. Online registration for the same was held in the month of April. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin at 10:00 am and end at 12:30 pm, and the second session will begin at 2:00 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

In first session paper I will be conducted which is for teachers for class 1 to class 5. In the second session paper II will be conducted which is for teachers for class 6 to class 8. Apart from the date and time of the exam, rest all details will remain same for the Teachers Eligibility Test as notified by the Board earlier.

The application process for Bihar TET was conducted from April 6 to April 25. The exam is being conducted to fill primary teachers vacancy in government schools in Bihar.

Apart from the eligibility criteria, the candidates who have applied for the exam will also need to score certain pre-determined marks to qualify in Bihar TET. General Male candidate would need 90 marks, Backward Classes/ OBC/ Female/ Physically Handicapped candidates would need 83 marks, and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe candidates would need 75 marks to qualify in the exam. If a candidate appears in both the papers, then they will have to obtain qualifying marks in both the papers separately.

How to download BETET 2017 admit card?

Go to the official website

Click on the admit card link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Get the admit card

Save a copy and take its printout



