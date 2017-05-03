Berhampur University Reintroduces Entrance Test For PG Admission

Berhampur University, Odisha has decided to reintroduce entrance test for selection of students for admission to post graduate courses for the academic year 2017. Also, the university has directed National Informatics Centre (NIC) to conduct the admission process online so as to make the process transparent. The decision was approved by the University Vice-Chnacellor on Monday. According to PTI, the university VC sRajendra Prasad Das said, "While transparency will be maintained in an online admission process conducted by an outside agency, we can only select bright students through an entrance test."The VC said that the decision to reintroduce entrance tests for PG courses was taken in view of the University Grants Commission (UGC) favoring the mode of conducting entrance tests for admission to post-graduate departments. The entrance tests had been discontinued by the university in 2012.Post-graduate council chairman, Jayaram Pradhan said that they could not tell why the process of entrance tests was stopped but he confirmed that the university was indeed in the process of reintroducing entrance exams. He also said that the university will soon issue notification for post graduate admission following which students will have to apply online with required documents.Earlier students had to download application form from university website, fill and submit it manually along with the necessary documents.(With Inputs from PTI)