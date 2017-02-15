Battle Of Haldighati: No Plan To 'Rewrite' History, Says Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor

EMAIL PRINT Battle Of Haldighati: No Plan To 'Rewrite' History, Says Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor New Delhi: The University of Rajasthan has received a proposal from BJP MLA from Jaipur's Kishanpole constituency, Mohanlal Gupta who is also a member of University syndicate to include a textbook in the history syllabus which claims that the famous battle of Haldighati was won by Maharana Pratap. Reacting to the proposal, Rajeshwar Singh, Vice Chancellor of University of Rajasthan said that there was no plan to 'rewrite' history and the proposal was forwarded to the board of studies for critical examination.



"It has been forwarded to the board of studies of the university for critical examination and appropriate decision," Rajeshwar Singh told Press Trust of India, adding that there was no plan to "rewrite" history.



The existing knowledge, as made available by practicing historians, is that Rajput warrior-king Maharana Pratap had lost the 'Battle of Haldighati' in 1576 to Mughal army of Akbar. BJP government in Rajasthan is accused of amending and rewriting history after the amendment to some chapters in schoolbooks.



Earlier reports had emerged that three senior ministers from Vasundhara Raje government have backed the suggestion to rewrite the history which is taught at university level.



Mr. Rajeshwar Singh has also said that the proposal was to include a textbook in the history syllabus so that an "alternate opinion" on the Haldighati battle was also highlighted.



A year ago, another controversy erupted when the school education department of Rajasthan government had eliminated the suffix 'Great' from Akbar's name. And this controversy comes after Rajasthan saw protests over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati.



(With Inputs from PTI)



