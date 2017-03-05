Barkatullah University BCom Semester 1 Regular Results Out; Check Details Here

Bhopal based Barkatullah University has released the results of BCom Semester 1 Regular yesterday. The students who have appeared for the exams can go to the official website of the university and check their results. Barkatullah University has also released the results of BA Semester 3 (Private ATKT), BA Semester 3 (REG-ATKT), BA Semester 3 Regular, BA Semester 3 Private, BCom Semester 1 PVT-ATKT and BCom Semester 1 Reg-ATKT this week.In Masters' results, the university has also released the M.A. History - Semester - 3 Reg & Pvt, M.SC. Microbiology - Semester - 1, M.SC. Chemistry - Semester - 1, M.A. Sociology - Semester - 1 Reg & Pvt, M.A. Geography - Semester - 1 Reg & Pvt, M.A. Pol. Sc. - Semester - 1, M.A. Pol. Sc. - Semester - 1 and M.SC. Botany - Semester - 1.Go To the official website of Barkatullah UniversityClick on Online results link given thereClick on affiliated colleges resultsClick on the results you are looking forEnter your details and see your resultsFollow the updates from the university for further results details.Click here for more Education News