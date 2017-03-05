Collapse
Barkatullah University BCom Semester 1 Regular Results Out; Check Details Here

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 05, 2017 14:34 IST
New Delhi:  Bhopal based Barkatullah University has released the results of BCom Semester 1 Regular yesterday. The students who have appeared for the exams can go to the official website of the university and check their results. Barkatullah University has also released the results of BA Semester 3 (Private ATKT), BA Semester 3 (REG-ATKT), BA Semester 3 Regular, BA Semester 3 Private, BCom Semester 1 PVT-ATKT and BCom Semester 1 Reg-ATKT this week.

In Masters' results, the university has also released the  M.A. History - Semester - 3 Reg & Pvt, M.SC. Microbiology - Semester - 1, M.SC. Chemistry - Semester - 1, M.A. Sociology - Semester - 1 Reg & Pvt, M.A. Geography - Semester - 1 Reg & Pvt, M.A. Pol. Sc. - Semester - 1, M.A. Pol. Sc. - Semester - 1 and M.SC. Botany - Semester - 1.

Barkatullah University BCom Semester 1 Regular Results: How To Check

Go To the official website of Barkatullah University 
Click on Online results link given there
Click on affiliated colleges results
Click on the results you are looking for
Enter your details and see your results

Follow the updates from the university for further results details.

