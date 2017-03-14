Bangladesh's University Of Rajshahi, Jamia Millia Islamia Strengthens Academic Ties

New Delhi: An 8-member delegation from University of Rajshahi (RU), Bangladesh began a 4-day visit to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to fix up areas of cooperation through bilateral programmes such as faculty exchange, students exchange, joint-conference, training-cum-study programmes. The visit is a follow up of the MoU signed between the two universities during state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka in June, 2015. Welcoming the delegates, the JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad expressed Jamia's commitment to promote fruitful institutional exchanges in education, research and training as envisaged in the MoU and in pursuance of the joint declaration spelt out in Bangladesh-India Education Initiative.
He hoped that the framework provided by the initiative will enable the partnering institutions to promote academic cooperation in the larger interests of the two nations.
Thanking the JMI Vice Chancellor for making this visit possible, Prof Muhammad Mizanuddin, Vice Chancellor, RU, talked about the huge potential that existed in respect of academic collaboration between the two nationally renowned universities with historical moorings and hoped that students and faculty members of both the universities would benefit from educational exchanges and programmes.
Deans of various Faculties and Directors of some Centres of JMI apprised the delegation of the academic programmes in their respective faculties and talked about areas of research interests.
Short duration films of both the universities were also screened on the occasion.
The delegation also visited faculties where they had an opportunity to have an extended interaction with Heads of Departments, faculty members and students to develop a perspective on academic cooperation between the two universities in areas of common interests.
The delegation is to interact with JMI Vice Chancellor tomorrow afresh for preparation of a blueprint for a rigorous academic collaboration.
