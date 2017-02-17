Banaras Hindu University Invites Application For MBA Agribusiness; Apply Till March 4

New Delhi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited application from eligible candidates for management programs offered through its Faculty of Management Studies. The last date to submit application form online through the online application portal is March 04, 2017. The University is offering MBA program in Agribusiness. The total intake for the MBA program is 46 seats. The entrance exam for MBA Agribusiness will be conducted on May 28, 2017. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview.
Candidates willing to apply to BHU for MBA Agribusiness can fill the online application form by following the steps given below:
Step one: Visit the BHU Admission portal: bhuonline.in
Step two: Under the Apply for Admission tab, click on PET Online Application link.
Step three: Read the instructions given and make sure you have all the requisite items at hand for application. Click on Register Yourself link.
Step four: Select MBA Agribusiness as the course of your choice.
Step five: Fill the application form and review the details entered.
Step six: Pay application fee and submit the application form.
You can pay application fee for PET either online or through cash payment at any HDFC branch.
PET for MBA in Agribusiness
Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) for MBA in Agribusiness will be a written test of 2 hours duration. The written exam will be objective in nature and will have a total of 120 questions each carrying 3 marks. The written test will have questions form Reasoning, English Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Numerical Ability, Aptitude Test, General Knowledge and Awareness.
Candidates qualifying PET will be called for Personal Interview and Group Discussion round. The final selection will be made on the basis of composite score of written test, group discussion, and personal interview. GD and PI will have a total weightage of 20% of the total marks.
