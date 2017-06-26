CBSE NEET 2017 Result Declared; 5 Alternative Courses For Students With Low Rank

5 Alternative Courses For MBBS Aspirants

Central Board of Secondary Education released the result for CBSE NEET 2017 on June 23. NEET is conducted for admission to about 65000 MBBS and 25000 BDS seats and this year over 6 lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The counselling and seat allotment for NEET qualified candidates is based on the ranks obtained by a candidate. While those who have qualified the exam and have managed to get a good score and rank are overjoyed, those who have not should know that this not the end. This is the time to assess your performance and decide your future course of action.One of the options available to students is take a drop year and prepare again for the exam, but the decision to take a drop should be thought over carefully, since CBSE has now limited the number of attempts for NEET exam to three. Candidates who do not wish to take a drop and are looking for some alternative courses in medical and biological sciences can check the list below.Bachelor In Ayurvedic Science/ bachelor in Homeopathic Science are alternative medicine courses. Most of the institutes which offer this course, conduct an entrance exam.Biotechnology has emerged as a popular field in the recent years with career opportunities in varied fields such as Medicine, FMCG, Research etc. Admission to B.Sc. Biotechnology can be both merit-based and entrance-based.This is another interesting alternative option for medical group students. In this course, apart from other things, students learn ways to improve health standards by ways of dietary modifications.Biological Sciences is a discipline which is concerned with studying living forms including their conception, structure, work, development and sustenance.It is another interesting option. This course is a careful amalgamation of Forensic Pathology, Psychiatry, Psychology, Forensic Medicine and Odontology (Dentistry).