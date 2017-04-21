B.Sc. Applied Sciences: An Alternative To Bachelor Degree In Engineering

B.Sc. Applied Sciences: An Alternative To Engineering?

The under graduate admission season will soon be upon us. Almost all major universities in India conduct admission process for UG courses during the months of May-June-July. During this time, the students don't just have to make the tough choice of selecting colleges but most importantly settle down for the course they would be studying in the next three years. The choice is difficult as what you study in those three year of your graduation will shape your future career. Some students may opt for higher studies after their graduation, some may choose to start working. In any case what you learn in and outside the classroom in your college years will play a large role in your future career.



India is a country fascinated with Engineering and a lot of students opt for non-medical science stream during 10+2 hoping to end up in an engineering program. For students who don't really wish to enroll for an engineering program but are still drawn toward the science and technology programs can find solace in B.Sc. programs in Applied Sciences.



What is Applied Science?



Applied Science basically involves applying scientific theories into developing practical applications. What sets apart Applied Sciences from regular science courses is its application based approach to the regular science curriculum. Applied Sciences focus on researching new areas where scientific principles could be applied.



In countries like Canada and Netherlands, Bachelor degree is Applied Sciences (BASc) is considered equal to a Bachelor degree in Engineering. In several countries this degree is considered a highly professional degree.



B.Sc. Applied Sciences in India



In India B.Sc. in Applied Science is a relatively new discipline with very few universities like Delhi University, Allahabad University and Amity University offering bachelor courses in applied sciences.



The eligibility for admission to B.Sc. Applied Science is same as the regular B.Sc. courses, that is pass in 10+2 with science subjects.

B.Sc. Applied Science can prove to be an apt course for students who have a research oriented mind and wish to learn the fundamentals of application based research in scientific fields.



