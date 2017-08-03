Audiology And Speech Therapy: Courses, Colleges And Career Opportunities Audiology and Speech Therapy is one of the lesser known fields but given the rising awareness about learning disabilities and their close connection with speech and audio problems, this field is slowly gaining recognition.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Audiology And Speech Therapy: What It Means And Career Opportunities New Delhi: While MCC is in the second phase of counselling for All India Quota seats in Medical and Dental colleges, the counselling for state quota seats have also begun. Students are busy filling preferences and locking their choices for admission and hence it is right time to know about some of the lesser known courses and specializations which are offered by medical colleges. Audiology and Speech Therapy is one of the lesser known fields but given the rising awareness about learning disabilities and their close connection with speech and audio problems, this field is slowly gaining recognition.



Audiology is the study of speech and hearing disorders. Audiologists use various techniques to establish whether an individual is hearing impaired or not. These include: Hearing tests

Otoacoustic emission measurements

Videonystagmography

Electrophysiological tests

Where to Study?



At present about twenty universities in India, including eight public and fourteen private, provide Speech Pathology and Audiology programs accredited by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).



Speech and Audiology, at some institutes, falls in the ENT department but is nonetheless an important field. With the government also now paying extra attention to students with special needs, this field is sure to catch the attention of the upcoming batches.



Apart from an MBBS degree, there are institutes which also offer Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language pathology (BASLP) degree.



Career Opportunities



This field opens up possibilities of work as audiologist and/or speech therapist in hospitals and specialty clinics. Students can also work as industrial audiologist or audiologist in hearing aid and cochlear implant industries. There are also varied research opportunities available in the field for those seeking to pursue higher education in the field.



