Audiology And Speech Therapy: Courses, Colleges And Career Opportunities

Audiology is the study of speech and hearing disorders. Audiologists use various techniques to establish whether an individual is hearing impaired or not. These include:
- Hearing tests
- Otoacoustic emission measurements
- Videonystagmography
- Electrophysiological tests
Where to Study?
At present about twenty universities in India, including eight public and fourteen private, provide Speech Pathology and Audiology programs accredited by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
Speech and Audiology, at some institutes, falls in the ENT department but is nonetheless an important field. With the government also now paying extra attention to students with special needs, this field is sure to catch the attention of the upcoming batches.
Apart from an MBBS degree, there are institutes which also offer Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language pathology (BASLP) degree.
Career Opportunities
This field opens up possibilities of work as audiologist and/or speech therapist in hospitals and specialty clinics. Students can also work as industrial audiologist or audiologist in hearing aid and cochlear implant industries. There are also varied research opportunities available in the field for those seeking to pursue higher education in the field.
