AUCET 2017: Online Application Starts; Apply Before April 15

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 19, 2017 18:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AUCET 2017: Online Application Starts; Apply Before April 15

AUCET 2017: Online Application Starts; Apply Before April 15

New Delhi:  Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited the applications for the admissions to various Post Graduate Courses in the university through Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. Admission through AUCET-2017 will be done to courses like MSc, MA, MCom, MHRM, MJMC, MLISc, MPEd, MEd, MTech, MSc 5 -Year Integrated Courses in Geology and Chemistry (Applied Chemistry).  The online application has started and the candidates can apply now.

As continuation of Andhra University's earlier Notification dated March 3, 2017, the university also invited applications for admission into Prost graduate courses like MSc, MA, MCom, MLISc, offered in Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and its affiliated colleges through AUCET-2017.

AUCET 2017 notification has said that the eligible candidates may submit their applications through online mode only. Application Registration and Processing Fee of Rs.600/- (Rs.500/ - for SC/ST/PHC) may be paid through SBI I-Collect / Andhra Bank(billdesk)/ Payment Gateway(credit/debit card).The detailed information is available on the websites: www.audoa.in and www.andhrauniversity.edu.in/doa

AUCET 2017: Important Dates

Commencement of Submission of online Applications: March 8
Last date for submission of online Applications: April 15
Last Date for submission of online Applications with late fee of Rs.1,000/-: April 25

Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READYogi Adityanath: The Controversial Hindutva Face Who Will Lead PM Modi's UP Development Pitch
AUCET 2017Andhra University PG CourcesAU PG CoursesAndhra University Common Entrance Testaudoa.inandhrauniversity.edu.inaucet 2015aucet 2014aucet 2016aucet notification

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................