AUCET 2017: Online Application Starts; Apply Before April 15

New Delhi: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited the applications for the admissions to various Post Graduate Courses in the university through Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. Admission through AUCET-2017 will be done to courses like MSc, MA, MCom, MHRM, MJMC, MLISc, MPEd, MEd, MTech, MSc 5 -Year Integrated Courses in Geology and Chemistry (Applied Chemistry). The online application has started and the candidates can apply now.
As continuation of Andhra University's earlier Notification dated March 3, 2017, the university also invited applications for admission into Prost graduate courses like MSc, MA, MCom, MLISc, offered in Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and its affiliated colleges through AUCET-2017.
AUCET 2017 notification has said that the eligible candidates may submit their applications through online mode only. Application Registration and Processing Fee of Rs.600/- (Rs.500/ - for SC/ST/PHC) may be paid through SBI I-Collect / Andhra Bank(billdesk)/ Payment Gateway(credit/debit card).The detailed information is available on the websites: www.audoa.in and www.andhrauniversity.edu.in/doa
AUCET 2017: Important Dates
Commencement of Submission of online Applications: March 8
Last date for submission of online Applications: April 15
Last Date for submission of online Applications with late fee of Rs.1,000/-: April 25
