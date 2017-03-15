AUCET 2017: Andhra University Begins Application Process For Admission To PG Courses ; Apply Till April 15

New Delhi: Andhra University has begun the online application process for Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. The last date to apply for AUCET 2017 is April 15, 2017. AUCET is conducted by Andhra University for admission to various post graduate courses in Science, Arts, Engineering, and Law. The application process for AUCET is online and interested candidates can fill application forms on the University's official website. The entrance test will be conducted in May 2017 at 8 different test cities in Andhra Pradesh.
Important Dates
Last date to fill application Form: April 15, 2017
Last date to fill application form with late fine of Rs. 1000: April 25, 2017
Upload of complaints regarding the online application by candidates: April 16 - April 27, 2017
Hall ticket/admit card availability on website: April 29, 2017
Entrance Test dates (tentative): May 6 - May 8, 2017
Result declaration: May 18, 2017
How to Apply
Step one: Go to the Andhra University official website: audoa.in
Step two: Click on the link for AUCET 2017.
Step three: Click on Registration link and fill the details required. If you wish to apply for scholarship available with AP Social Welfare Department, then you must provide Aadhaar number during registration. Click on Register and Proceed.
Step four: Upload passport size photograph and signature. Complete the rest of the application form.
Step five: Preview your application form and proceed towards payment.
Application fee can be paid both online and offline. Offline payment can be done via Andhra Bank or State Bank of India e-challan which will be generated after you submit your application form. Candidates who opt for online application fee payment will have to wait for 2-3 hours after application form submission. Online application fee can be paid using a credit card or debit card or internet banking.
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)