Andhra University BSc 4th Semester Results Released @ Aucoe.info; Check Now

Andhra University second semester BSc (Choice Based Credit System) degree examination held in May 2017 of Batch 2015 was also released last week.
Andhra University BSc 4th Semester Results: How to check
The students who are searching for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) fourth semester results of Andhra University may check their results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Andhra University, aucoe.info
Step Two: Click on the link: "FOURTH SEMESTER B.SC. DEGREE EXAMINATION HELD IN MAY 2017"
Step Three: Enter your registration number
Step four: Click get marks
Step Five: Download your results
