ATMA February 2017 Exam Result Date Declared

New Delhi: As per the official notification released on the web portal of AIMS, results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be declared on 24 February. Candidates who have been waiting for the result can now heave a sigh of relief! With the exact date being announced by the authorities, it is ought to give candidates to properly use the pre result declaration time. Result will be declared at the official portal of AIMS at atmaaims.com. Other information in this regard can be found below.
The scores of ATMA test are valid for Maharashtra Institute level MBA seats along with all India level seats.
Online registration for ATMA had begun towards the end of the previous year. Registration was shut down on 2 February 2017 and candidates were allowed to send the reprint of the filled in applications till 6 February 2017.
ATMA test (offline) was held on 12 February 2017 from 02.00 pm till 05.00 pm. As per the official date sheet released by the authorities, the results were expected on 20 February 2017.
Candidates are hereby informed that the online examination will be held on 28 May and 16 July from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in about 30 Cities in India; the reporting time for which is 1.00 pm.
The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is one of the six national tests recognized by AICTE and MHRD. AIMS has the membership of 700 top PG management schools in the country. ATMA is conducted for selection of candidates to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses.
Click here for more Education News