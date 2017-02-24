ATMA 2017: Result For Test Held On February 12 To Release Today By AIMS

EMAIL PRINT ATMA 2017: Result For Paper-based Test To Release Today By AIMS New Delhi: Association of Indian Management Institutes (AIMS) will release the result for paper-based AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), held on February 12, 2017, today. The exam was conducted in 30 test cities across the country. ATMA is one of the six national tests recognized by HRD Ministry, AICTE, and GOI for admission to management institutes. Candidates who qualify the test can apply to 80 different management institutes which accept ATMA score as qualifying criteria. There may be successive selection procedures at the respective institutes where a candidate chooses to apply.



How to check result



Step one: Go to ATMA official website: atmaaims.com



Step two: Click on the 12/February/2017 tab. This tab is for candidates who registered for the test conducted on February 12.



Step three: Click on the link which says Login for Candidates.



Step four: Enter your login credentials.



Step five: Check your result and download your score card.



The score card is an important document which will be required for applying to the different institutes participating in ATMA.



Applying to Institutes participating in ATMA 2017



From the same tab candidates can also download the form required to apply to various management institutes. Along with the form, candidates will also need to send a demand draft in favor of "Association of Indian Management Schools" payable at Hyderabad. You will need to pay Rs. 100 for each institute to which you want AIMS to forward your score.



After the scores are forwarded to the respective institutes, candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their ATMA score. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Group Discussion (GD) and Interview based on the selection procedure of the respective institutes.



